Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a great start to the season, boasting a 3-1 record. However, they faced a challenging matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. While Mahomes had a fantastic first quarter, the defense posed problems for him.

Mahomes encountered difficulties with his passing, finishing with just 203 yards. In the match against the Jets alone, he threw two interceptions. There could have been a third if pick if not for a holding call that nullified the turnover.

This performance has resulted in Mahomes ranking sixth in the league for interceptions with four. In a statistical category where he typically excels, he currently ranks lower than only five other quarterbacks.

The Five Quarterbacks with More Interceptions than Patrick Mahomes

There aren’t really many shocking appearances in the list of most intercepted quarterbacks. The player leading the department is Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw six interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders despite playing only three matches.

Co-leading the way is Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, boasting half-a-dozen interceptions. Behind appear three other players in a group that has a former first overall selection like Matthew Stafford with five.

Lastly, there is a pair of quarterbacks that are among the most intercepted players even before their Thursday Night matchup. They are Justin Fields of Chicago alongsideSam Howell of Washington.

Most Intercepted Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones (NYG) – 6 interceptions

Jimmy Garoppolo (LVR) – 6 interceptions

Matthew Stafford (LAR) – 5 interceptions

Sam Howell (WAS) – 5 interceptions

Justin Fields (CHI) – 5 interceptions