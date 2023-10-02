A penalty spared Patrick Mahomes from his third interception of the night against the New York Jets. Sauce Gardner, a cornerback for the AFC East team, has suggested that the referees prevented the turnover for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

The Week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and the Jets in the 2023 NFL season was highly engaging. Despite Kansas City being the favored team, New York put up a strong fight and came close to securing the victory.

At the end of the game, Michael Carter intercepted Patrick Mahomes on a pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, the play was nullified as the referees called a controversial holding penalty on Sauce Gardner, which resulted in a first down for the Chiefs.

Sauce Gardner gets real on his costly holding penalty vs. Chiefs

The Jets came remarkably close to pulling off one of the most surprising upsets of the year. In the game against the Chiefs, with just four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Michael Carter forced Mahomes’ third interception of the night. This turnover presented a significant opportunity for New York to attempt a game-winning drive.

That play could have placed the Jets on their own 32-yard line, providing them with ample time to advance down the field and potentially score. Regrettably, a holding penalty on Sauce Gardner erased the interception and granted the Chiefs an additional set of downs.

Kansas City capitalized on this penalty to secure a victory against the Jets. Nevertheless, Gardner expressed his dissatisfaction with the call, suggesting that it was only after the referees saw the interception that they decided to throw the yellow flag.

“He didn’t throw the flag until after [Michael Carter II] picked up the ball,” Gardner said on the late flag, via Dan Leberfeld. “I ain’t been in the league for a long time, but I know that’s know how you do things.“

When was Sauce Gardner drafted?

Sauce Gardner was selected with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.