The case of quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be talked about after a television network aired an interview in which two women openly incriminate Watson for sexual offenses. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has already commented on the matter.

When it seems that the horror story that Deshaun Watson is living may come to an end, the plot takes a turn that ends up forcing new chapters to be written. The new trigger was an interview aired by HBO in which two women openly incriminate the NFL Cleveland Browns quarterback for offensive sexual conduct.

On the Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel show, two of the 22 women who have made allegations against Watson, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, were interviewed and stated that the former Houston Texans player's illegal behaviors were entirely intentional.

This brings back to the table the issue of whether Deshaun Watson will actually see action in the upcoming NFL season. The player first denied all the allegations and then admitted that there was sexual interaction with 3 massage therapists although he called it consensual.

Kevin Stefanski speaks out on incriminating interview about Deshaun Watson

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract. As one of his team's most important assets, Kevin Stefanski, the Browns coach was questioned about the new test that could sink his quarterback.

"I read about it. We did a lot of work on that. As we’ve talked about, we’ve done a lot of work on Deshaun the person. There’s legal proceedings ongoing, there’s an investigation ongoing, so I won’t comment much further than that. We understand, with respect to that, it is something we’re going to be dealing with as these proceedings go on.", stated Stefanski according to Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Browns had high expectations for Deshaun Watson as one of the NFL's most promising quarterbacks. In his previous five seasons with the Houston Texans he made three Pro Bowl appearances in addition to being the league's passing yards leader in 2020.