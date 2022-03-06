Few college football players are capable of bench pressing 225 pounds, much less doing more than 10 reps during the combine to impress coaches. Only one young player was able to set a bench press rep record that no one has been able to break to this day.

The NFL Combine is made up of a series of tests and evaluations that may not make sense to some but each of the phases in the combine is built to test the athletic ability of college football players and one of the most famous tests is the 225 pounds bench press which is performed by any player who wishes to take the test.

Only a small group of players were able to achieve more than 40 repetitions during the bench press test. But during the NFL combine that test is no more important than the 40-yard dash or the 20-yard shuttle.

The history of the NFL Combine is short, the first time that the NFL teams did something similar to what is done today was in 1982, but later in 1985 the franchises agreed to make a single event so that all the players do the tests in one single place.

Who is the NFL Combine player with the bench press record?

Justin Ernest set a record of 51 reps in 1999 that hasn't been broken since then, the only player to come close to the mark was Stephen Paea in 2011 with 49 reps, and three other players Kudla, Petrus and Larsen hit 45 reps between 2000 and 2006.

What is the bench press test for in the NFL combine?

The bench press test is used in the NFL combine by scouts to measure the muscle strength and stamina of players, especially those who will play as defensive tackles or offensive guards.

Do quarterbacks have to do the bench press test?

Players in the NFL Combine can skip the bench press if they wish, it is not mandatory for any player, and quarterbacks do not have to show off their muscle strength by doing 225 lbs bench press.

