Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Combine’s fastest 40-yard dash times ever: Who ran the quickest sprint?

The fastest times in NFL Combine history continue to leave everyone in awe. With otherworldly sprinters, these athletes are redefining what it means to be fast on the field. Check out who has broken the record.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesXavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024.

The NFL Scouting Combine is more than just a showcase of raw talent—it’s a stage where future stars make their first impression. Yet, it’s the 40-yard dash that often steals the show, becoming a race against time.

This speed test not only measures quickness, but it also becomes a benchmark for players looking to make their mark at the Combine. Over the years, we’ve witnessed impressive performances that have raised expectations.

From John Ross‘s record-breaking time in 2017 to the recent feats of Xavier Worthy in 2024, these accomplishments have become part of the event’s history. Who will be the next athlete to break this record?

Advertisement

Who ran the fastest in the 40-yard dash times?

The current record for the NFL Combine is 4.21 seconds, set by wide receiver Xavier Worthy. This was established at the 2024 Combine, and his time surprised everyone as it broke the previous record of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross.

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Not only did he break the record, but he also became one of the most talked-about players during that Combine. Despite being known for his incredible speed, he had a somewhat inconsistent NFL career, facing some injuries.

The 40-yard dash is not just a test of pure speed, but it also evaluates acceleration and a player’s ability to reach their maximum velocity. For receivers and running backs, the ability to break through lines and gain yards quickly is crucial.

Advertisement

Therefore, making history at the event is a significant achievement. Without a doubt, Worthy’s accomplishment is surrounded by a rich history of players who have dazzled with their speed over the years, such as CJ2K’s 4.24-second 40-yard dash at the 2008 Combine.

NFL Combine: Top 10 40-yard dash times

RankPlayerYearTime
1Xavier Worthy20244.21 seconds
2John Ross20174.22 seconds
3Chris Johnson (CJ2K)20084.24 seconds
4Diontae Spencer20194.26 seconds
5Rondel Melendez19994.27 seconds
6Marquise Goodwin20134.27 seconds
7Jacoby Ford20104.28 seconds
8Kevin Barnes20104.28 seconds
9Reggie Bush20064.30 seconds
10Deion Sanders19894.29 seconds
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

    ALSO READ

    David Stearns shares initial reaction to Juan Soto’s blockbuster deal
    MLB

    David Stearns shares initial reaction to Juan Soto’s blockbuster deal

    NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?
    NHL

    NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?

    NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in replacing Super Bowl champion QB after Jets exit
    NFL

    NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in replacing Super Bowl champion QB after Jets exit

    Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose another Chiefs player to Bears
    NFL

    Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose another Chiefs player to Bears

    Better Collective Logo