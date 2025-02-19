The NFL Scouting Combine is more than just a showcase of raw talent—it’s a stage where future stars make their first impression. Yet, it’s the 40-yard dash that often steals the show, becoming a race against time.

This speed test not only measures quickness, but it also becomes a benchmark for players looking to make their mark at the Combine. Over the years, we’ve witnessed impressive performances that have raised expectations.

From John Ross‘s record-breaking time in 2017 to the recent feats of Xavier Worthy in 2024, these accomplishments have become part of the event’s history. Who will be the next athlete to break this record?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who ran the fastest in the 40-yard dash times?

The current record for the NFL Combine is 4.21 seconds, set by wide receiver Xavier Worthy. This was established at the 2024 Combine, and his time surprised everyone as it broke the previous record of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross.

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Not only did he break the record, but he also became one of the most talked-about players during that Combine. Despite being known for his incredible speed, he had a somewhat inconsistent NFL career, facing some injuries.

Advertisement

The 40-yard dash is not just a test of pure speed, but it also evaluates acceleration and a player’s ability to reach their maximum velocity. For receivers and running backs, the ability to break through lines and gain yards quickly is crucial.

Advertisement

Therefore, making history at the event is a significant achievement. Without a doubt, Worthy’s accomplishment is surrounded by a rich history of players who have dazzled with their speed over the years, such as CJ2K’s 4.24-second 40-yard dash at the 2008 Combine.

NFL Combine: Top 10 40-yard dash times

Rank Player Year Time 1 Xavier Worthy 2024 4.21 seconds 2 John Ross 2017 4.22 seconds 3 Chris Johnson (CJ2K) 2008 4.24 seconds 4 Diontae Spencer 2019 4.26 seconds 5 Rondel Melendez 1999 4.27 seconds 6 Marquise Goodwin 2013 4.27 seconds 7 Jacoby Ford 2010 4.28 seconds 8 Kevin Barnes 2010 4.28 seconds 9 Reggie Bush 2006 4.30 seconds 10 Deion Sanders 1989 4.29 seconds

Advertisement