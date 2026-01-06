NY Yankees reportedly facing major obstacle to win Cody Bellinger battle with NY Mets

The MLB offseason continues to make waves, with several moves still hanging in the balance. One of the biggest stories is Cody Bellinger, whose situation remains unresolved, as both the New York Yankees and Mets compete for his services.

The return of this star to the Bronx could come with an asterisk that either delays it or completely crushes even the slightest chance of it happening. What’s holding it up? The financial aspect is proving to be the decisive factor for any final deal.

Buster Olney of ESPN revealed: “The New York Yankees want to retain him, but there is apparently a sizable gap between what his side wants and what the team is willing to pay.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ultimately, it will come down to whether both sides can bridge the gap between what one party is asking and what the other is willing to offer. For now, the only certainty is that Bellinger continues to weigh his options to decide which colors he will represent in 2026, with the Mets seen as a strong competitor for the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

More moves could be on the way for the Yankees

The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring aggressive roster moves to solidify their championship window, including a pursuit of Cody Bellinger and Brewers’ ace Freddy Peralta.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees linked with multiple Gold Glove winner from NL Central

However, acquiring such high-level talent would require significant capital, likely forcing the front office to consider moving one of their elite outfield prospects. With the roster becoming increasingly crowded, the Yankees may decide to use Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez as the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal to secure frontline pitching.

Advertisement

If Brian Cashman decides to pull the trigger on a franchise-altering trade in the Bronx, sacrificing one of these “untouchable” prospects might be the only way to finalize a deal for a veteran arm like Peralta.