The Pittsburgh Steelers have wasted several opportunities to clinch the AFC North throughout the season. In the early weeks, they had already built a comfortable lead, but a shocking loss on the road to the Bengals gave new life to the Ravens.

A few months later, in Week 17, the Steelers only needed a win over the Cleveland Browns to clinch a spot in the playoffs along with the divisional title. In a disappointing game, they were unable to defeat Shedeur Sanders.

Now, if Aaron Rodgers wants to have one last opportunity to fight for the Super Bowl, the margin for error is gone. Everything will be decided in a spectacular matchup with the Ravens at Pittsburgh.

Are the Steelers out of the playoffs if they lose to the Ravens?

Yes. The Steelers are out of the playoffs if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Despite finishing with a 9-8 record, the tiebreaker would officially eliminate them from the race for a postseason berth.

What happens if the Steelers beat the Ravens in Week 18?

If the Steelers beat the Ravens, they will win the AFC North and clinch a spot in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. That would mean they will host the Texans next week in the Wild Card round.

