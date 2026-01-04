Trending topics:
NFL

Are Steelers eliminated from NFL playoffs with loss to Ravens in Week 18?

The Pittsburgh Steelers could secure the AFC North if they defeat the Ravens. However, a loss could bring significant consequences for Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wasted several opportunities to clinch the AFC North throughout the season. In the early weeks, they had already built a comfortable lead, but a shocking loss on the road to the Bengals gave new life to the Ravens.

A few months later, in Week 17, the Steelers only needed a win over the Cleveland Browns to clinch a spot in the playoffs along with the divisional title. In a disappointing game, they were unable to defeat Shedeur Sanders.

Now, if Aaron Rodgers wants to have one last opportunity to fight for the Super Bowl, the margin for error is gone. Everything will be decided in a spectacular matchup with the Ravens at Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Are the Steelers out of the playoffs if they lose to the Ravens?

Yes. The Steelers are out of the playoffs if they lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Despite finishing with a 9-8 record, the tiebreaker would officially eliminate them from the race for a postseason berth.

What happens if the Steelers beat the Ravens in Week 18?

If the Steelers beat the Ravens, they will win the AFC North and clinch a spot in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. That would mean they will host the Texans next week in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement
What happens if Ravens lose or win vs Steelers today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

see also

What happens if Ravens lose or win vs Steelers today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Are the Ravens eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Steelers?
NFL

Are the Ravens eliminated from playoffs with loss vs Steelers?

What happens if Ravens lose or win today vs Steelers in Week 18?
NFL

What happens if Ravens lose or win today vs Steelers in Week 18?

What happens if Steelers lose or win vs Ravens?
NFL

What happens if Steelers lose or win vs Ravens?

Andy Reid officially confirms if head coach will leave Chiefs in 2026
NFL

Andy Reid officially confirms if head coach will leave Chiefs in 2026

Better Collective Logo