NY Yankees analyst reveals where team stands on Cody Bellinger, Edward Cabrera, and Bo Bichette pursuit

The New York Yankees are aggressively working to snap their World Series drought, which dates back to 2009. The front office has identified several key targets to bolster the roster, with free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger remaining the team’s top priority. Other significant names linked to the Bronx include Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera and star infielder Bo Bichette.

Retaining Cody Bellinger remains the top priority for the Yankees. The team has reportedly extended a second formal offer to the star outfielder, but MLB insider Jack Curry indicates that there is “clearly a gap” between the two sides.

The disagreement is primarily financial; Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, is reportedly using recent $150 million deals signed by Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber as benchmarks. Despite the gap, there is still “optimism” within the organization as discussions remain ongoing.

To bolster a rotation that already features Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, the Yankees have been in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera. However, Curry reports that a deal is “nothing imminent” at this stage.

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins. (Getty Images)

The Yankees are also keeping tabs on other starters, including Freddy Peralta (Brewers) and MacKenzie Gore (Nationals), as they look for the right value to solidify their pitching staff.

On the other hand, rumors suggested that the Bronx Bombers might pursue Bo Bichette if Cody Bellinger departs as a free agent, though that trail appears to have gone cold. MLB insider Jack Curry indicated that a move for Bichette to the Yankees is currently “unlikely” despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the league.

Bellinger-Bichette dream scenario it’s unlikely

While fans have dreamed of a super-team featuring both Bellinger and Bo Bichette, that scenario is increasingly unlikely. Team insider Chris Kirschner noted that the Yankees view the former Blue Jays shortstop as a “backup option” rather than a complement to Bellinger.

“If Bellinger is their No. 1 priority, I do not think they would be getting both Bellinger and Bichette,” Kirschner said on Foul Territory. “It would be likely that Bichette would be a backup option if Bellinger goes elsewhere, which I’m not expecting. I do think that eventually the Yankees and Bellinger will agree to a new deal. I’ve heard that the Yankees’ interest in Bichette isn’t really even that solidified”.

