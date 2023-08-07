The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2023 NFL season with a new strategy, where CeeDee Lamb and other top players will be much more connected to Dak Prescott compared to previous seasons. There is still a lot to see, but the preseason could shed some light on this new strategy.

If Dak Prescott is healthy, the Cowboys’ offensive line will surely work well. Plus, now that Mike McCarthy will have play-calling duties, things could look very different from last season when they reached the Divisional Playoffs.

But more important is the connection that Prescott and the entire offensive line will have with Michael Gallup and other top wide receivers and running backs, especially given that Ezekiel Elliot will no longer be on the roster.

What did Prescott say about the Cowboys’ offense?

During a recent Yahoo! Sports article detailing multiple aspects of the Cowboys’ new strategy for the 2023 season, Dak Prescott said he felt the difference in offense compared to last season. “Just crazy amount of details,” he said. “Guys are on the same page, just being very open and communicating. That has been a world of difference.”

But it wasn’t all about Prescott and his opinion. Other players, like CeeDee Lamb, said that the upcoming season could be much better for them, especially if Prescott gets better protection during the plays. To which Lamb said, “I can run my routes more comfortably knowing that he’s done with his drop or that he’s not getting touched or that he’s protected.”

On the other hand, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is working together with the head coach to add new things to the offensive line. One of these new things is the introduction of the so-called West Coast principles to reinforce ball security.