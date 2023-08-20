The Dallas Cowboys had eight linebackers for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but DeMarvion Overshown was injured during the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. This is bad news for the defensive line.

Even though the Cowboys have a strong offensive line, they still need the best defenders available to keep the score up and avoid losing important games during the regular season. This was one of the reasons Overshown was drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Overshown played for the Texas Longhorns from 2018 to 2022. The last three years of his college career were his best. In 2022, he started 11 games and had a total of 49 solo tackles, 47 assists, and 4 sacks.

What is the diagnosis for DeMarvion Overshown knee?

According to Michael Gehlken, the diagnosis for DeMarvion Overshown’s knee is an ACL rupture. This means that he will miss all or most of the 2023 NFL season. Recovery should take around 4-6 months.

Even though Overshown is a rookie, he was showing that he could earn the starting job in the upcoming regular season. For now, the Cowboys have seven other linebackers, including another rookie named Durrell Johnson.