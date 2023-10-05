The New York Giants arrived in the 2023 NFL season with high aspirations. Last year, Brian Daboll was named Coach of the Year and Daniel Jones had such a great streak that he earned a massive contract extension.

But only four weeks into the new season, pressure is already starting to mount on them. The offense has been particularly poor this year, having scored 0, 31, 12, and 3 points in each of their four games so far.

On Monday, the Giants suffered an embarrassing 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in prime time. Everyone at the team looked frustrated, especially Daboll – who had a viral moment with Jones on the sidelines.

Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll set the record straight after sideline moment

Shortly after Jones threw a pick-six to Devon Witherspoon in the third quarter, Daboll was seen rewatching the play with the quarterback on the sidelines before tossing the tablet on the bench.

“I mean, we were all frustrated,” Jones said Wednesday. “Just a costly mistake. I can’t afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that’s part of it. We were all frustrated and can’t afford to make that mistake. You’ve got to put it away immediately and get back out there and play ball. Can’t afford to dwell on any of that very long. Obviously, after the game, you try to learn from it and see where you went wrong.”

The moment went viral in seconds, but both Jones and Daboll downplayed the incident. The coach referred to his quarterback as a “coachable” person, though he admitted they have work to do.

How much does Daniel Jones make a year?

Having signed a four-year, $160,000,000 contract with the New York Giants in the offseason, Daniel Jones’ average annual salary is $40 million.