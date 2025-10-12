Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a very painful 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following that game, the NFL has confirmed that wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was fined $12,172.

The reason he was penalized was unnecessary roughness with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter for striking Jourdan Lewis in the face. The player was close to being ejected, as he delivered the hit right in front of an official.

The Chiefs’ receiving group has been depleted. Xavier Worthy is injured, and Rashee Rice was suspended for six games. It is expected that when these weapons return, Mahomes’ offense will find its form to compete for the Super Bowl.

What week will Rashee Rice be back?

Rashee Rice will be back in Week 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders. Undoubtedly, his presence will be a massive upgrade for a unit that has struggled greatly in the first part of the season.

After the game against the Raiders, the Chiefs still have a very challenging path ahead, including matchups with the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Broncos, Cowboys, Texans, and Chargers.

