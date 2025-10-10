Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chris Jones after controversial play in Chiefs loss against Jaguars

Andy Reid finally spoke about the controversial play in which Chris Jones didn't pursue Trevor Lawrence, a sequence that cost the Chiefs a painful loss against the Jaguars.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid spoke about Trevor Lawrence’s big play that led to another loss for the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In recent days, the sequence has been discussed in the national media, especially due to the lack of effort shown by defensive star Chris Jones.

This was the message Reid sent to the player after what happened. “Well, you can’t think that the guy is down. I mean, you can’t think that. You got to just play the play. He knows. He’s been around this thing a long time. So, that’s really what it came down to.”

Now, if the Chiefs want to win the Super Bowl, the margin for error is gone. As if that weren’t enough, the next challenge is huge at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Detroit Lions, who have four consecutive wins.

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Chiefs currently have a 2-3 record and are chasing the Chargers and Broncos in the AFC West, as both rivals are at 3-2. The Las Vegas Raiders are in last place in the division with a 1-4 record.

The big problem for the Chiefs is that they have a very tough remaining schedule, which includes teams like the Lions, Commanders, Bills, Broncos, Colts, Cowboys, Texans, and Chargers.

