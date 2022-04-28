The most celebrated sports recruiting event in sports took place once again and while the moves of teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions or Houston Texas have stolen the show, the way in which various prospects dressed for the ceremony also gave a lot to talk about.

The NFL is one of the best leagues in the world thanks to its refined system that encourages and protects all its members to compete on an equal footing, regardless of their status. Its Draft, or Player Selection Meeting, confirms this.

Thus, since February 8, 1936, the NFL Draft has established itself as the sport's most celebrated player draft event. In it, the teams with the worst performances have the opportunity to aspire for a better season thanks to the incorporation of the young talents that illuminate College Football.

For the 2022 Draft, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevon Walker), Detroit Lions (Aidan Hutchinson) and Houston Texas (Derek Stingler Jr) who were the first to be able to choose which area of their roster they wanted to strengthen with the best prospects available. However, these guys who want to devour the NFL also shined for the extravagant way they dressed for the event that can change their lives.

The most eye-catching outfits of the NFL Draft 2022

For all those who dream of playing in the NFL, the Player Selection Meeting is a ceremony where they visualize themselves arriving and stealing the spotlight, announcing to the football world that they are ready to be the new stars.

However, there were a few instances at the 2022 NFL Draft where flamboyance trumped the solemnity of the moment. And some players have started their way in professional football by grabbing all the attention, at least for the outfit they chose to present themselves at the event.

Garrett Wilson - Ohio State Buckeyes - New York Jets

Devin Lloyd - Utah Utes

Nakobe Dean - Georgia Bulldogs

Ikem Ekwonu - South Carolina - Carolina Panthers

Jameson Williams - Alabama Crimson Tide - Detroit Lions

Jermaine Johnson - Florida State Seminoles