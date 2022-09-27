Tua Tagovailia is living a dream in the start of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, an injury could decrease his play time against the Bengals in Week 4, so here is the information you need to know to start him or not in your Fantasy team.

The Miami Dolphins are the best team in the AFC East nowadays. Tua Tagovailia, the team's quarterback, has been in a great shape this year, but in the last game he left the field after getting injured and he is in doubt for the Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.

For everyone's surprise, the Dolphins are unbeaten through three games, and not just easy ones. They managed to defeat the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, proving they are candidates to win the championship this year.

Unfortunately for them, in the last win against the Bills they had problems regarding their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa left after getting injured and of course his Fantasy owners are doubting if they should start him in their teams this week.

Tua Tagovailoa's injury: Should you start him in your Fantasy team for Week 4?

There are too much doubts regarding Tua Tagovailoa and his status. The NFLPA is invastigating if the concussion protocol was applied correctly after a strong hit against the Bills, but the Dolphins said it was not a head problem.

Now, it was revealed that Tua Tagovailoa had a back injury after Sunday's game and that's why he didn't enter the concussion protocol. The Dolphins say that he should have no problem to play this Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.