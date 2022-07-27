Landing a diamond in the rough at the Running Back position could guarantee you a championship in your NFL Fantasy league.

Running backs win NFL Fantasy championships. It's been like that since the dawn of time, and that's not going to change any time soon, not even in a time where they've become the most expendable position in real life.

That's why most of the star RBs won't be available after the first five or six picks. Of course, we already know Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, and Najee Harris will be studs. But what about those guys under the radar?

So, if you're looking to nail your NFL Fantasy draft and make the most value of every single pick, check out our list of the top 3 sleeper rookie running backs expected to make an immediate impact.

NFL Fantasy: 3 Sleeper Rookie RBs To Target

3. Breece Hall - New York Jets

When was the last time someone told you to target a New York Jets player? Well, Breece Hall happens to be the real deal. He'll be their RB1 from Week 1, and he's got elite hands in the passing game to go along with impressive tackle-breaking skills.

Hall actually led all CFB players in forced missed tackles over the past couple of seasons. He's explosive, has terrific lateral quickness, and won't have any sort of competition for touches on a team looking to lean in the running game.

2. Pierre Strong Jr. - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots just placed James White on the PUP list, and you know Bill Belichick won't hesitate to pull the plug and just trust the next man up. That happens to be Pierre Strong Jr., who's one of the best pass-catching backs in his class.

While primarily used as a pure runner, Strong Jr. impressed as a receiver when the Jackrabbits needed his reliable hands. He's physical, won't shy away from contact, and is tailor-made to be the Pats' signature goal-line pass-catching back.

1. James Cook - Buffalo Bills

Ever heard of Dalvin Cook? Well, his younger brother, James Cook, also happens to be a stud. As a matter of fact, some claim that he's got better hands than the Minnesota Vikings star when it comes to the passing game.

The Buffalo Bills haven't had a reliable back in years. Devin Singletary and Zach Moss have been underwhelming at best, and most insiders expect Cook to take over and serve as Josh Allen's latest elite weapon.