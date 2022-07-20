Even though they're vastly talented, some running backs have failed to live up to their contracts due to multiple injuries. Find out who they are here.

The NFL season goes way beyond what happens on the gridiron. It's not always about the Super Bowl, who wins, or who doesn't. It's also about proving to your friends, co-workers, and beloved ones that you're the master of Fantasy Football.

We've grown to love players from rival teams and vice versa. We've been up all night waiting for a Monday Night miracle to win our matchup by at least 0.5 points, and we've also been on the losing end of those epic finales.

That's why the Draft is so crucial, and we can't afford to make the same mistakes we did last year. With that in mind, let's talk about three former star running backs who'll be under a lot of pressure to perform in 2022.

NFL Fantasy: 3 Injury-Prone RBs Under Big Pressure In 2022

3. Saquon Barkley

It seems like Saquon Barkley's amazing rookie season was ages ago. He's coming off averaging just 3.7 YPC and 45.6 yards per game, totaling 856 yards from scrimmage in 13 games after playing just two games the prior season.

The New York Giants even fielded calls for the Penn State product, who might not finish the season with the team. That's why he needs to prove that he can stay healthy and be the tackle-breaking machine he was when he entered the league four years ago.

2. Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott threatened to sit out the whole season and got the Dallas Cowboys to make him the highest-paid RB in the league at the time. He's been missing in action and hurt more often than not ever since they made that commitment.

Elliott claims he's back to full strength once and for all, so expect his numbers from last season (1,002 yards and ten scores) to go up, or this might as well be his final year with the Cowboys.

1. Christian McCaffrey

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey has been simply spectacular. The problem is that he's rarely healthy. But still, he's a lock to be taken in the first round in most drafts this season, regardless of the fact that he's played a combined ten games in the last two years.

McCaffrey is the best pass-catching back in the league. He can do it all and is one of the most versatile guys out there. But he'll have to prove that he can stay on the field and will be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting with Baker Mayfield as his QB.