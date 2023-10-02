The New York Giants have scored only one touchdown with a wide receiver through three weeks, and the worst thing is that they have other wide receivers with a lot of receptions and zero touchdowns.

In Week 3, the New York Giants lost on the road against the hot streak team San Francisco 49ers by a score of 12-30, their second loss of the season.

However, not everything is lost for the Giants. They still have enough time to recover and get out of their 1-2 hole, even though their schedule is very difficult.

Who is the Giants’ wide receiver with the most receiving yards entering Week 4?

According to Pro Football Reference, the New York Giants have a wide receiver with 109 receiving yards and zero touchdowns entering Week 4: Darius Slayton. He has had 9 receptions and 5 first down receptions.

Aside from Slayton, another Giants wide receiver with almost 100 receiving yards is Jalin Hyatt, who has 89 yards but no touchdowns. Sterling Hodgins is the only Giants wide receiver to have scored a touchdown entering Week 4.