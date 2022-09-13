Tom Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL did not make Giselle Bundchen happy. Now, the quarterback's wife has revealed her thoughts on this situation and why it is considered as a serious problem.

Almost 16 years have passed since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started dating. Now, a big problem emerged between them after the quarterback's decision to un-retire from NFL and his wife finally broke the silence about her thoughts on this controversial situation.

After the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady decided to retire from the NFL after 22 campaigns. His retirement lasted exactly 39 days until the quarterback said in a statement that he was ready for his 23rd year playing football.

But this decision did not make Gisele Bundchen happy. The couple reportedly had an 'epic fight' over this move by Tom Brady and now the model has revealed why she was not thrilled about the idea of his husband returning to football.

Gisele Bundchen finally talks about Tom Brady's decision to un-retire from NFL

Every couple has its problems, but of course these are more notorious when it involves celebrities. After Tom Brady's decision to un-retire from NFL, Gisele Bundchen was not happy about this situation at they had a huge fight over it, but now the model has revealed why was she worried about it.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," told Gisele Bundchen to Elle in an interview. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

It was reported during the summer that Gisele Bundchen's main concern was about her family. But it seems like the problems have been solved and now she is focused on building a stronger relationship with her children and husband.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," Bundchen established. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. I feel very fulfilled in that way — as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever."