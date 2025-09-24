Who are the NFL’s highest-paid offensive coordinators? Elite play-callers in 2025

The NFL‘s biggest offensive plays aren’t magic; they are the result of meticulous planning. Behind every successful touchdown drive is a strategic mastermind, a play-caller whose ingenuity can dictate the fate of a game and, ultimately, a season.

As the financial landscape of professional football evolves, the value placed on these offensive gurus has skyrocketed. Teams are no longer hesitant to invest in a visionary mind, recognizing that a truly dynamic offense is a priceless commodity.

The result of this financial shift is a new kind of list. It’s a ranking of the league’s most valued offensive masterminds, showing which play-callers are commanding the most lucrative deals in 2025.

NFL offensive coordinator salary rankings 2025

3. Mike Kafka – New York Giants ($3 million)

Mike Kafka of the New York Giants in 2022. (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mike Kafka represents the future of the NFL offense. As one of the youngest and highest-paid coordinators in the league, his $3 million annual salary is a bet on his limitless potential, as the Yahoo Sports reported.

Developed under the tutelage of the legendary Andy Reid in Kansas City, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the passing game and a talent for crafting complex game plans.

Although the New York Giants‘ offense has had its ups and downs, his market value has grown exponentially due to his vision and leadership, with which he has tried to instill a modern, dynamic system in a challenging environment.

His contract not only places him among the current elite but also positions him as one of the top candidates for a future head coaching job, a sign that the NFL increasingly values young, promising minds.

2. Todd Monken – Baltimore Ravens ($3 million)

Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Todd Monken isn’t simply an offensive coordinator; he’s the architect behind one of the most unique and effective offenses in the league. His $3 million contract is a reward for his ability to maximize the talent of a quarterback as singular as Lamar Jackson, according to CBS Sports and Bleacher Report.

Under his guidance, the Baltimore Ravens have combined a strong running game with a creative passing scheme that has disoriented opposing defenses time and again. His value isn’t just measured in wins but in how he has polished the offense, making the transition from one style to another almost seamless.

His salary is a recognition of his undeniable tactical genius and the calm way he has handled one of the league’s most dynamic attacks, solidifying his role as a key part of the Ravens’ dynasty.

1. Chip Kelly – Las Vegas Raiders ($6 million)

Chip Kelly of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chip Kelly‘s hiring by the Raiders is one of the boldest bets of the year, and his $6 million annual salary confirms it, as ESPN and The Athletic reported. This isn’t just a contract; it’s the ultimate expression of confidence in a strategist whose legacy is marked by innovation and controversy.

Renowned for his revolutionary up-tempo, spread offense from his college days at Oregon, he returns to the NFL with Las Vegas Raiders on a mission to revitalize a franchise in search of an offensive identity.

His arrival represents a high-risk, massive-reward scenario, as his radical philosophy is capable of transforming an offense overnight or, conversely, failing spectacularly. It’s the most expensive decision a team has made to solve its offensive problems, and the NFL world will be watching his every move.

Rank Coach Team Salary 1 Chip Kelly Las Vegas Raiders $6 million 2 Todd Monken Baltimore Ravens $3 million 3 Mike Kafka New York Giants $3 million