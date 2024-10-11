Tyreek Hill sent another intriguing message on social media about a possible future with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having an impressive start of the season with a 5-0 record. However, because of injuries, Andy Reid might need to make a splash at the wide receiver position. Some rumors point at Tyreek Hill.

Although the Chiefs look unstoppable, they are absolutely depleted in the depth chart. After five weeks, the team has lost three star players: Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

That’s why, to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes could get a boost. Hill is definitely an attractive name to consider before the long awaited NFL trade deadline.

Is Tyreek Hill returning to the Chiefs?

Tyreek Hill has been very active on social media showing how much he misses playing alongside Patrick Mahomes. Now, the wide receiver put on Snapchat a reel of highlights with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, in a different post, Tyreek sent a heartfelt message to Mahomes which included a picture of them together which immediately sparked rumors about a possible reunion. “This connection was special.”

Will Tyreek Hill be traded?

Although Hill is under contract with the Miami Dolphins and expressed his desire to stay in Florida, there have been more than 40 posts related to the Chiefs on Snapchat.

His current agreement is ‘trade friendly’ if Andy Reid wants to take a chance. Of course, Tyreek Hill could make the Chiefs a clear Super Bowl favorite, but, everything will depend on the Dolphins’ front office before November 5.

