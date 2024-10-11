Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tyreek Hill hints possible reunion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Tyreek Hill sent another intriguing message on social media about a possible future with the Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having an impressive start of the season with a 5-0 record. However, because of injuries, Andy Reid might need to make a splash at the wide receiver position. Some rumors point at Tyreek Hill.

Although the Chiefs look unstoppable, they are absolutely depleted in the depth chart. After five weeks, the team has lost three star players: Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

That’s why, to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes could get a boost. Hill is definitely an attractive name to consider before the long awaited NFL trade deadline.

Advertisement

Is Tyreek Hill returning to the Chiefs?

Tyreek Hill has been very active on social media showing how much he misses playing alongside Patrick Mahomes. Now, the wide receiver put on Snapchat a reel of highlights with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, in a different post, Tyreek sent a heartfelt message to Mahomes which included a picture of them together which immediately sparked rumors about a possible reunion. “This connection was special.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott

Will Tyreek Hill be traded?

Although Hill is under contract with the Miami Dolphins and expressed his desire to stay in Florida, there have been more than 40 posts related to the Chiefs on Snapchat.

His current agreement is ‘trade friendly’ if Andy Reid wants to take a chance. Of course, Tyreek Hill could make the Chiefs a clear Super Bowl favorite, but, everything will depend on the Dolphins’ front office before November 5.

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Sergio Agüero sues Barcelona for millions of dollars in unpaid salary
Soccer

Sergio Agüero sues Barcelona for millions of dollars in unpaid salary

Mike Tyson makes something clear about his legacy ahead of Jake Paul fight
Boxing

Mike Tyson makes something clear about his legacy ahead of Jake Paul fight

Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo