Five NFL teams were left out of the 2026 primetime schedule

For fans, knowing their team's schedule for the 2026 season is highly anticipated, but finding out that their team will have no primetime games is also disappointing; five teams are being left out.

The New York Jets have surprisingly been left off the primetime schedule for the 2026 NFL season, marking a significant shift in national interest for the franchise. Despite having a roster with high-profile talent, the league decided to pass on featuring them in the marquee Thursday, Sunday, or Monday night slots that usually define the NFL’s weekly broadcast cycle.

Joining the Jets in this primetime drought are the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, two teams currently navigating through periods of transition. Both organizations will play the entirety of their 2026 campaigns in the standard afternoon windows, as broadcast partners opted for matchups featuring teams with higher projected win totals.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins round out the list of the five teams that received zero primetime games this year. For the Dolphins, this exclusion is particularly shocking given their recent offensive explosiveness, but it reflects a league-wide focus on the most consistent contenders as the NFL prioritizes maximum viewership for its most exclusive television windows.

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What zero primetime games mean for playoff chances

Not having any primetime games often implies that national analysts have low expectations for a team’s success during the upcoming season. However, this lack of spotlight can occasionally benefit a roster by allowing them to maintain a consistent routine and fly under the radar without the added pressure.

#Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza says if Indiana’s White House visit on May 11 coincides with a day of practice, he won’t be able to go:



“I’m at the bottom of the totem pole here. I gotta prove myself. I can’t miss practice. … As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look.” pic.twitter.com/flg4VGLiXX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 3, 2026

Teams without Primetime games:

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Miami Dolphins

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For teams like the Cardinals and Titans, the absence of night games means fewer distractions and more 1:00 p.m. starts, which can help a young team build rhythm and momentum. While they won’t be seen by a national audience, their path to the playoffs remains dictated by their performance on the field rather than their television schedule.

Ultimately, being left out of the primetime conversation serves as a clear motivational tool for players and coaches who feel overlooked by the league’s scheduling committee. If the Dolphins or Raiders can turn their season into a winning campaign early on, they could still find themselves “flexed” into a night game later in the year.