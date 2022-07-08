The San Francisco 49ers look ready to name Trey Lance their starting quarterback this year but they have yet to part with Jimmy Garoppolo. According to a recent report, the Bucs could be a landing spot for Jimmy G.

With training camp drawing nearer, most teams have an idea about what their quarterback situation is for next season. Though many signal-callers don’t know whether they’ll start or not, at least they know where they’ll play. Except for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite the San Francisco 49ers are expected to enter the 2022 NFL season with Trey Lance as starter, they still have to find Jimmy G a new home. The veteran quarterback underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, which delayed any potential trade.

But now it seems a matter of time before the Niners finally move on from him. With Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina, Garoppolo remains the only big-name signal-caller whose future is still unclear. According to NFL Insider Dan Sileo, he could once again backup Tom Brady, but in Tampa.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded to Buccaneers

"I know Don Yee very well,” Sileo said, via Grant Cohn of Fan Nation’s All 49ers. “Don Yee is the representative for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. That so-called angst between them in New England, that was made up by the media. Those two guys are dear friends. The animosity was more toward Bill Belichick than it was toward Garoppolo. Brady and Garoppolo text each other all the time and are friends. They have the same agent. Those two guys are in constant communication.”

Sileo continued by saying that Garoppolo won’t be ready for training camp. The Niners quarterback has reportedly started to throw only two weeks ago and he wouldn’t make it on time.

"This would be the ultimate slap in the face to Belichick if Brady retires and Garoppolo is the heir apparent, but they do it in Tampa and not New England. This was supposed to be the plan in New England, not in Tampa Bay,” Sileo added.

"So here's what's being thrown around. Don Yee doesn't want to trade Garoppolo to a back up position. However, Garoppolo's shoulder injury put him in that room. He's not going to be ready for the start of the regular season in September. He probably will miss the first four games anyway.

"Deshaun Watson's news is going to dictate what happens to Garoppolo. Garoppolo has two teams on the table right now that are trying to throw some deals together. The Buccaneers would love to have Jimmy G in Tampa as the heir apparent. So Garoppolo would go to Tampa as the backup and once Brady leaves, there's Jimmy G with a ready-made team again like he had in San Francisco and in New England. It's a no-brainer."

Money, however, would be an obstacle. For Garoppolo to join the Bucs, he would have either to get released by the Niners or accept a huge pay cut. At this stage of his career, Jimmy G will probably want to go to a team where he can start. But if it’s true that he’ll miss the start of the season, then it could make sense. As long as the 49ers don’t move him, his future will continue to draw speculation.