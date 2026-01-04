Trending topics:
Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today for Lions vs Bears in 2025 NFL Week 18?

With their playoff hopes already gone, the Detroit Lions will look to defeat the Chicago Bears on the road, and having Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field could be essential for that effort.

By Matías Persuh

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today for Lions vs Bears in 2025 NFL Week 18?
Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today for Lions vs Bears in 2025 NFL Week 18?

After being one of the league’s standout teams last NFL season, the Detroit Lions struggled this year and couldn’t even reach the playoffs. Despite the efforts of top talents like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team fell short of its goals and will look to finish its season on a high note against the Chicago Bears.

Securing a win at Soldier Field won’t be easy, making St. Brown’s presence a potentially significant boost for the team in such a hostile environment. Fortunately, Dan Campbell seems to have some good news on that front.

While the NFL’s official site initially listed the wide receiver as questionable for the Week 18 matchup, multiple reports—including one from The Detroit Times—indicate that Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play against the Bears.

The injury that has been troubling St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been battling a combination of injuries that began during the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of that matchup, he suffered a low-ankle sprain when a defender rolled up on the back of his leg while he was engaged in a block.

Amon-Ra St. Brown warming up

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up.

Although he managed to play through the discomfort in subsequent weeks, his condition was further complicated by knee pain following a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a hard hit late in the Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan Campbell has reportedly made a key decision regarding the Lions coaching staff ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Dan Campbell has reportedly made a key decision regarding the Lions coaching staff ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The impact of Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field

Despite the Detroit Lions’ disappointing 2025 season and their recent elimination from playoff contention following a Week 17 loss to the Vikings, Amon-Ra St. Brown has remained the undisputed engine of the team’s offense.

His undeniable chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff has reached new heights, as he has hauled in 106 receptions for 1,262 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

Even as the team struggled with a late-season slide, Goff continued to lean on St. Brown as his most trusted “chain-mover” and red-zone target, cementing the “Sun God” as one of the most productive and consistent receivers in the NFL today.

