Defying all odds, the Washington Commanders have made it to the NFC Championship game. Head coach Dan Quinn has now released the team’s final injury report ahead of their highly anticipated matchup against the Eagles.

The Commanders are undoubtedly the biggest dark horse of the 2024 NFL season. The NFC East franchise underwent major changes last year, including the arrival of a new head coach and a rookie quarterback, which have paid off in spectacular fashion.

Dan Quinn has assembled a formidable roster, and now he stands just one win away from leading his team to the Super Bowl in what would cap off an extraordinary season for Washington.

The Commanders’ season has been nothing short of spectacular, but the journey isn’t over yet. They face the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC title in what promises to be an electrifying clash.

Jayden Daniels, now fully healthy, will lead Washington into a daunting road game against one of the league’s top teams. Fortunately for the Commanders, they’ll have some crucial reinforcements available for this high-stakes encounter.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle issue, has been cleared for the NFC Championship game. Wagner was removed from Friday’s injury report, a significant boost for Washington as they prepare to take on a formidable Eagles offense.

