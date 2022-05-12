Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be at risk of missing the NFL season opener because he was arrested in Arapahoe County. Find out what charges he is facing and the penalty he could face if found guilty.

Fans of the Denver Broncos, and the NFL, have their pulses racing as the announcement of the schedule for the 2022 football season was just made. However, the Broncos may suddenly be without one of their most valuable assets: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Arapahoe County. Is there a risk that he will miss the season opener?

Good news seemed to be pouring in for Denver, as in March it announced the signing of quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Curiously, Wilson's Super Bowl championship ring was achieved precisely at the expense of the Broncos in the decisive game of the 2013 season.

The 33-year-old Russell Wilson's era with the Broncos will have another peculiar coincidence, as it will begin on September 12 at Lumen Field to face his former team Seattle. The presentation to the Denver fans will be until Week 2, when they will host the Houston Texans.

Why was Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested?

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office revealed through its official Twitter account the arrest of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He is currently in custody and is not eligible for bail. The arrest took place between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm local time after a call for help to the police.

The charges facing the Denver Broncos wide receiver are second-degree criminal sabotage with a domestic violence enhancement. "We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," Jeudy's team said via a press release.

The penalty that Jerry Jeudy could receive if found guilty

The 23-year-old from the University of Alabama, who was Denver's first pick in the 2020 Draft, has 26 NFL games under his belt with 1323 yards, 3 touchdowns and 90 receptions. He is undoubtedly a key player for the Broncos and even more so now with a quarterback like Russell Wilson.

The charge against Jerry Jeudy is considered a misdemeanor for which the stipulated penalty is 120 days in jail or, failing that, a fine of $750. However, due to the fact that there was violence in Jeudy's alleged criminal act, the penalty could be increased, putting at risk his presence in the beginning of the NFL season.