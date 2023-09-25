The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields lost again in the 2023 season, this time to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, extending their losing streak to three games.

However, things don’t look too bad for the Chicago Bears who in 2022 had a losing record of 3-14 overall. The season is just beginning and they have a relatively easy schedule.

Justin Fields is entering his third season with the Chicago Bears, and all of his seasons so far have been losing ones. However, with the new additions to the roster, things could be different for him and the franchise.

What did Justin Fields say after losing in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs?

According to testimony collected by Kevin Fishbain, Chicago Bears’ QB Justin Fields said after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs: “All we need is one to get this thing going. … The Lions started 1-6 last year and almost made the playoffs. Just keep that faith. Keep going. In the big picture, it’s the third game of the season. We’ve got 14 left, at least.”

The situation is not dire for the Chicago Bears, but an 0-3 losing streak to start the season is not ideal. If they lose to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, things could get more complicated than necessary.

Will the Bears play the Chiefs again in 2023?

No, according to the Chicago Bears’ 2023 regular season schedule, they will only play the Kansas City Chiefs once. However, they will have to face other tough teams in the 2023 season, such as the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers.

Aside from Justin Fields, who are the other Chicago Bears quarterbacks in 2023?

Aside from Justin Fields, the other Chicago Bears quarterbacks in 2023 are Nathan Peterman and Tyson Bagent. Peterman has been in the NFL since 2017, while Bagent is a rookie who was drafted in 2023 from the Rams of the Shepherd University.