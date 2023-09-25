The Cleveland Browns began the 2023 season with a blowout victory against Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals 24-3. This was the first good sign that the defensive line was performing well.

However, in Week 2 they fell in Pittsburgh, losing to the Steelers by a score of 22-26. But they bounced back with a win in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 27-3.

It seems like things are working out much better than last season, and this year could be a special year for Deshaun Watson and the Browns defensive line.

Why is the Cleveland Browns’ defense good after 3 weeks?

According to stats on Pro Football Reference, the Browns’ defensive line has only allowed opposing offenses to reach the redzone once over the last three weeks.

They are leading most defensive categories after just three weeks, and are off to a dominant start like they haven’t had in years.

They still have to play against other more dangerous offensive lines to see how good their defensive strategy is, especially in their double games against the Ravens and Bengals in 2023.

Who is the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2023?

Jim Schwartz is the defensive coordinator in 2023. He is the main man among the defensive coaches, but Ben Bloom is the defensive line coach and other names are Jordan Thomas, Linebackers’ coach Jason Tarver, Cornerbacks’ coach Brandon Lynch, among others.

When is the Browns bye week in 2023?

The Browns’ bye week is in Week 5. But before their bye week, they must play in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, where their defensive line will be tested against a relatively dangerous offensive line. They return in Week 6 against the 49ers at home.