Brock Purdy was the solution for Kyle Shanahan after Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance were injured during the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, he was also injured during the NFC Championship game.

The good news is that Brock Purdy is back, healthy, and available for training camp to resume his job as starting quarterback. However, Kyle Shanahan recently discussed how Brock could lose his job.

If Purdy is not as efficient as Shanahan hopes during training camp or the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers will have two options: Sam Darnold or Trey Lance.

How could Brock Purdy lose his starting position?

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the only way Purdy would lose his starting position is if he failed in practice. “He would have to melt in practice to lose it,” Shanahan said.

But while Shanahan acknowledged that this is highly unlikely, since Purdy is a top-notch quarterback, he added that “Brock’s too good of a player to melt in practice—and so are the other guys.”

Shanahan said many positive things about Purdy during the Sports Illustrated interview, noting that it only took the young quarterback three games to become the franchise’s starter.

Source:

https://www.si.com/nfl/2023/08/14/49ers-brock-purdy-believe-super-bowl-contender