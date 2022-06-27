How can someone comment on a workout he didn't see based on someone else's opinion and he didn't even have the shame to admit that he didn't see photos, videos about Kaepernick during that day.

The rumors about Colin Kaepernick's return to the NFL have never stopped especially after his official workout with the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks later. But apparently it's still unclear whether or not he will play for the Raiders.

Derek Carr’s support words towards Kaepernick could be a sign that he will play as a backup QB for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, also a few weeks ago the rumors about Colin signing with the Raiders are gaining more strength than ever.

Kaepernick is not a rookie, he knows what it's like to play with an NFL team and take them to a Super Bowl game. He lost to the Ravens in what was his only big game appearance as a quarterback.

What did Warren Sapp say about Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders?

Actually Sapp did not say anything, his words are based on the opinion that another person shared with him. Sapp was not present during Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

“I heard it was a disaster,” “I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I am wondering how the h--- this happened and the tape didn’t get out. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up, it’s not like someone can stop you.” Sapp said during a video to Stadium.

Kaepernick's personal agent, Jeff Nelly, did not hesitate for a second to respond to Sapp's 'testimony' before things get worse with a message that was published by ProFootballTalk yesterday, Sunday June 26.