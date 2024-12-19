The MLB offseason has been one to watch, with blockbuster trades and high-profile signings keeping fans eagerly anticipating the first pitch of the 2025 season. Among the most active teams are the New York Yankees, who have drawn significant attention, not only for Juan Soto’s move to the New York Mets, but also for their own acquisitions and the potential for even more headline-grabbing deals. General Manager Brian Cashman is making a clear statement: the Yankees are all-in for a championship run next year.

The Yankees have already secured marquee players like Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Cody Bellinger, strengthening their roster for the upcoming season. However, Cashman isn’t done yet. Reports suggest the team is targeting four more free agents and exploring trade opportunities for three additional players to further bolster their lineup. After falling short in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees are determined to end their 15-year championship drought and bring the Commissioner’s Trophy back to New York.

Adding to the intrigue, the Yankees are now turning their attention overseas. Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, a 23-year-old pitcher whose electric performances have made him a sensation, is on their radar. If Cashman secures Sasaki’s signing, it could evoke memories of Shohei Ohtani’s transformative arrival in MLB, positioning Sasaki as a must-watch star for the 2025 season.

According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the Yankees are already making moves to land Sasaki. “Brian Cashman said the Yankees will meet with Roki Sasaki in California soon,” Castillo reported on his X account. While Sasaki plays a different position than Ohtani, the Yankees’ pursuit of his talent underscores their aggressive strategy to reclaim baseball glory.

Roki Sasaki could have a deal with the Yankees. Via @jorgecastillo.

Cashman’s rivals eye Sasaki’s arrival

Japanese pitching sensation has been hailed by experts as the top prospect for MLB in 2025. Boasting a stellar 2.02 ERA, 11.4 K/9, 2.0 BB/9, and 6.0 H/9 over four seasons, Sasaki has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Yankees. However, New York has yet to make a public statement regarding their pursuit.

MLB Insider Jonathan Mayo reported that two division rivals are also in the mix for Sasaki’s signature. Both teams, already home to notable Japanese stars, are expected to compete fiercely for the coveted pitcher. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres appear to be serious contenders.

“The Dodgers have a track record of spending big for elite talent, and they presumably would be able to do so to offer Sasaki an extension if his pitching translates to MLB as most expect it will,” Mayo wrote. “It’s also been reported that Sasaki is very close with Yu Darvish, and it’s expected that he’ll play some role in convincing Sasaki to head to San Diego.”

Cashman’s listed prospects

The Yankees have identified Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Anthony Santander as key targets for their offseason roster overhaul. Among them, Pete Alonso stands out as a priority acquisition. With Soto now anchoring the Mets’ lineup, Alonso’s addition could provide the Yankees with the offensive firepower needed to contend at the highest level and fill the void left by their slugging shortcomings.

Alex Bregman has also emerged as a significant target, though the Yankees face stiff competition for the Astros star. Reportedly pursued by six other teams, Bregman’s potential move could hinge on the Yankees’ ability to capitalize on their storied legacy and near-miss championship run last season—a narrative they hope will entice the third baseman to don the pinstripes.