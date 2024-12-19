Russell Wilson prepares for the most important game of the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens. Although they have already secured their spot in the playoffs, a win would grant them the AFC North title.

However, after the latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, experts don’t believe in Mike Tomlin’s team, and they are considered heavy underdogs. The Ravens are currently six-point favorites.

Therefore, if the Steelers want to prove they are true Super Bowl contenders, it’s time to show it with a victory against their most hated rival. Wilson sent a message to all his teammates to make that happen.

Have the Steelers clinched a playoff spot?

The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot, but their next goal is the divisional title to secure at least one home game in the Wild Card round. Russell Wilson knows his team can bounce back after the setback in Philadelphia.

“I think the most important is we got to focus on now. We don’t have time to even think about last week. I think the most important thing coming out of it though is that we’ve got to get ourselves the best chance to win. When we put ourselves in good situations, go and capitalize on them. We’re going to have to play our best football. It’s going to be a great game.”

When was the last time the Steelers won the Super Bowl?

The last Super Bowl the Pittsburgh Steelers won was on February 1, 2009, when they defeated Kurt Warner and the Arizona Cardinals with a score of 27-23 in Tampa.

The first step to boost their chances this season is to get that victory at Baltimore. With all his experience, Russell Wilson knows this type of games need a different approach. A big warning of what’s ahead.

“First of all, we got to be able to calm the nerves early and the excitement. We have to be able to play and think clearly, efficiently and effectively. But yet play with an edge. I think that’s really important. We’ve got to do the fundamental things. This is a playoff a matchup. There’s going to be highs and there’s going to be lows. We just have to stay neutral. It’s a four quarter game for a reason. We’re going to battle our way through it.”