49ers News: Kyle Shanahan reveals how and when will Christian McCaffrey return

Christian McCaffrey has yet to play a game in the 2024 NFL season, but Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, has revealed all the details regarding his anticipated return.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The wait is finally over for the San Francisco 49ers. After several weeks of absence, it appears that Christian McCaffrey is ready to return, with head coach Kyle Shanahan revealing all the details about his NFL comeback.

It has been a challenging season for the 49ers, especially regarding injuries. The NFC West club leads the NFL in the number of absences among Pro Bowlers and All-Pros this year, with Christian McCaffrey being the most significant absence.

McCaffrey has been sidelined for the entire campaign due to various injuries. While there were rumors he might miss the season, it now seems he is prepared to return to the field and support his team for the remainder of the year.

Kyle Shanahan details the process for Christian McCaffrey’s return

During the offseason, the 49ers announced that McCaffrey was dealing with a calf injury, which led them to hold him out of the preseason. However, worse news followed shortly after.

After undergoing several tests, doctors discovered Achilles tendinitis in both of McCaffrey’s legs. This raised alarms, as such injuries can lead to tendon tears and possibly surgery.

Fortunately, the tendinitis was identified early, and the running back appears to have fully recovered. Now, Kyle Shanahan has provided a significant update on McCaffrey’s return, outlining the process for his comeback.

“He’s had no setbacks so it looks like we’re on track, but he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “As long as it all goes good, hopefully we’ll get him back in practice next week.”

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined this year due to an Achilles issue

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, heading into their bye week with a sense of peace. In Week 10, San Francisco will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles tendinitis return?

Achilles tendinitis occurs when the tendon is overworked, causing it to swell and create discomfort. If the tendon experiences too much strain, it can tear, potentially requiring surgery for repair.

Unfortunately for Christian McCaffrey, there is a possibility that his Achilles tendinitis could return. According to his father, the running back often puts excessive pressure on himself and his body. To avoid a recurrence of the tendinitis, he must manage his workload more carefully moving forward.

