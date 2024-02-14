Losing the 2024 Super Bowl is starting to bring a lot of changes to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Kyle Shanahan will suffer the departure of a key member of his coaching staff, who has decided to join another NFC team.

The San Francisco 49ers are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL nowadays. They have built a very competitive roster in recent years, with a remarkable staff that has been able to perfection it.

However, this roster was unable to defeat the Chiefs and lift the Vince Lombardi trophy this year. For that reason, several members of the club are expected to leave, and the first departure came from Shanahan’s staff.

Anthony Lynn leaves the 49ers to join the Commanders

The 49ers will undergo a significant restructuring for the 2024 season. The team’s failure to win the Super Bowl, despite being the favorites, is deemed unacceptable for a roster as talented as theirs.

It is expected that the 49ers will suffer the departure of several members, including players and coaches. Unfortunately, Kyle Shanahan’s staff has received its first hit for the upcoming campaign.

According to reports, assistant HC Anthony Lynn will join the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn, the team’s head coach, will use him as the running backs coach, the same job he had with the 49ers since 2022.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only loss that Kyle Shanahan has suffered. According to Fox Sports, Steve Wilks has been fired as the team’s defensive coordinator. These two departures come a day after the head coach stated that his staff wouldn’t undergo any changes.

As of today, there are no rumors about who will replace these two coaches. Also, Wilks is expected to land in another team soon, as he built a very strong defense at San Francisco.

Will the San Francisco 49ers make it to the Super Bowl in 2025?

Despite losing the 2024 Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the upcoming edition, according to the oddsmakers. They have an incredible roster, and they are still regarded as the best squad in the NFC.

However, it would be crucial to retain as many of these players as possible. Unfortunately, their salary cap situation could disrupt their plans, as they are one of the teams facing significant challenges in this regard.