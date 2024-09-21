Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers LT Trent Williams gets real on Brock Purdy amid team injury issues

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams gives a clear analysis of the team's injuries and talked about the preponderance of teammate Brock Purdy in the NFL.

Trent Williams of San Francisco 49ers
© Photo by Chris Unger/Getty ImagesTrent Williams of San Francisco 49ers

By Ignacio Cairola

San Francisco 49ers will have notable absences when they face Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL without wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey, among other doubts. That backdrop caused Trent Williams to pronounce on the team’s injuries and talk about how Brock Purdy emerged.

In the face of injuries, new names are emerging. One example on the 49ers is the running back Jordan Mason, who replaces McCaffrey and already has 247 ground yards and ranks second in the NFL. “There are players we want to see more of in action. We hate that it had to happen right after someone got hurt, but this is when opportunities present themselves,” left tackle Trent Williams said of San Francisco’s roster complications.

“No one would have known Purdy if we hadn’t lost two quarterbacks in one year,” Williams explained, being real about the rise of the 49ers star. “Injuries are a blessing in disguise, and the guys just have to be ready to step up and enjoy the moment,” the 36-year-old veteran sentenced.

San Francisco 49ers Injuries in the 2024 NFL

San Francisco 49ers are without two key players this early in the season. Deebo Samuel suffered a calf strain in the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, while Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season due to Achilles tendinitis.

Deebo Samuel Sr

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

In addition to Samuel and McCaffrey, the 49ers could be without tight end George Kittle, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Another doubt is cornerback Charvarius Ward, who was unable to complete Thursday’s practice because of hamstring and knee problems.

What’s next for the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers started the 2024 NFL on a 1-1 streak and are looking to right their ship after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. To do so, they will have a game in Los Angeles before their two straight meetings at Levi’s Stadium, among other important matches.

  • Week 3: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 4: San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots
  • Week 5: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 6: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
