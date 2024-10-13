Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers’ Trent Williams sends clear message to Chiefs ahead of Week 7 clash

The San Francisco 49ers have a big game coming up against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it won’t be a Super Bowl rematch. Instead, Trent Williams issued a warning to the Chiefs about what kind of game to expect at Levi's Stadium.

Archive: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams 71 talks to the media during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Archive: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams 71 talks to the media during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Richard Tovar

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams had to clarify his thoughts on the Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the 2024 NFL season, and it’s likely to be one of the most significant games of the midseason.

According to Williams, the upcoming Week 7 game against the Chiefs isn’t as special as some might think. In his view, it shouldn’t even be considered a Super Bowl rematch. For Williams, it’s just another game—important, but not the only key matchup for the 49ers this season.

Williams was clear about his perspective, saying, “It’s another game. It’s not like we can get payback for losing the Super Bowl.” Notably, this will be the only regular-season game between the 49ers and Chiefs in 2024.

Trent Williams has been with the 49ers since the 2020 season, and he was part of the starting lineup at left tackle in the 2024 Super Bowl, alongside players like Aaron Banks, George Kittle, and Jake Brendel.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Head-to-Head

Since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have faced off in two Super Bowls, both won by the Chiefs. The most recent regular-season game between the two teams was in 2022, when the 49ers lost 44-23 at home.

The 49ers haven’t beaten the Chiefs in a regular-season game since 2014. In that game, neither Patrick Mahomes nor Brock Purdy was in the NFL, and the 49ers won 22-17. According to stats from FootballDB, the Chiefs lead the all-time series 9-7-0.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

