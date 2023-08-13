The new players of the San Francisco 49ers recently experienced a truly alarming moment. Veteran players of the team, including WR Deebo Samuel, executed a ruthless prank on the rookies that left them breathless.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers are seen as true contenders to win the Super Bowl LVIII. The team’s front office has created a very competitive roster in recent years, trying to achieve success once again.

San Francisco boasts an incredibly talented squad, led by Trey Lance on offense and captained by Nick Bosa on defense. They have recently added new players from college who are poised to further enhance the roster.

49ers rookies suffer ruthless prank from the team’s veterans

The league’s newcomers are eager to demonstrate their capabilities and secure spots on the rosters of all 32 teams. In the case of the 49ers, they will welcome nine new faces from the NFL Draft for the upcoming campaign.

These rookie players will have new teammates. Veterans will always guide the newcomers, but they also want to have some fun with them, and the 49ers didn’t miss the opportunity to perform a prank on them.

A video surfaced on social media in which rookies were shown settling a $15,000 dinner tab in Las Vegas, orchestrated by the team’s veterans. Deebo Samuel, the star wide receiver of the 49ers, clarified that it was merely a prank aimed at startling the two new wideouts.