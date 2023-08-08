The San Francisco 49ers have a very talented offense, with Christian McCaffrey as one of the main stars. Now, the club’s front office has signed a veteran running back to support the former Panthers player in the 2023 NFL season.

Oddsmakers see the 49ers as genuine contenders this year. The NFC West team boasts a highly competitive roster, featuring a dependable defense and a potent offense. While they fell short of expectations last year, they are once again poised to compete for the Super Bowl and bring joy to their devoted fans.

Last season, San Francisco decided to go for an elite running back, trading with the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey. However, they know that he can’t do it all by himself, and the team is trying to help him with a new player to split carries with.

49ers add veteran running back to help Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers have a remarkable offense, and they improved it last year with Christian McCaffrey’s arrival. The former Panthers player is one of the best running backs in the league, and the team is aware of it.

McCaffrey will undoubtedly be a reliable weapon for either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, whoever starts as the quarterback. However, the team’s front office is aware that he can’t shoulder the entire ground attack.

The 49ers worked out four running backs to see who could take Elijah Mitchell’s spots while he recovers from an adductor strain. Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Jeremy McNichols and Jason Huntley ere the players they hosted, and they signed one of them.

The team announced on Tuesday that Jeremy McNichols has signed a one-year deal with them. The 27-year-old has played 34 games in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, with 659 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns.