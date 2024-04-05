Aaron Donald recently retired from the NFL, but he wants his legacy to continue and has named the player who will eventually become his successor.

NFL News: Aaron Donald names the defender that will become his successor

The NFL is seeking a new defensive star following Aaron Donald’s retirement. With a gap to fill, the former Los Angeles Rams player seems to have identified his successor.

If we talk about dominance in football, Aaron Donald is undoubtedly the first name that comes to mind. The defensive end had a remarkable career with the Rams, posing an absolute threat to all his rivals.

However, everything must come to an end. Earlier this year, Donald made the decision to retire, concluding a successful 10-year career in which he won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022.

Aaron Donald passes the baton to an outstanding player in the AFC

Aaron Donald is arguably the standout player of the 2014 NFL Draft class. The defensive tackle exceeded expectations, clinching the Defensive Player of the Year award four times.

In 2022, Donald spearheaded the formidable defense of the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl LVI. Two years later, he opted to retire, having nothing left to prove to anyone.

Nevertheless, Donald wants to stay connected with football. Now, everyone is searching for his successor, but the 10-time Pro Bowler has already identified who that is.

“If you wanna say that next guy, that defensive player, I would say right now it’s T.J. Watt,” Donald said on the ‘Green Light with Chris Long’ podcast. “If you’re talking about that’s doing it year in, year out, consistently, that’s going to get you 15, 13, damn, 22 sacks. He’s the one that’s been doing it consistently.

“Interceptions every year. Touchdowns. His stats are ridiculous every single year. I feel like he’s that guy to me. I know you’ve got Micah Parsons coming up. Myles Garrett. You’ve got a bunch of good players. But from the time I first saw T.J. Watt to the last year, he’s consistently been dominating in this league. Just a lot of respect for him, and I think he’s that guy.”

Could T.J. Watt become the next Aaron Donald?

Aaron Donald’s words ring true. T.J. Watt entered the league in 2017 as the 30th overall pick. In seven years, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times, won the Defensive Player of the Year once, and been the runner-up twice.

Regarding his stats, Watt has definitely become an elite defensive end. In seven seasons, he has hegistered 96.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, and 107 tackles for loss.