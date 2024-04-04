Puka Nacua, demonstrating his prowess as a remarkable wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has now directed a message to the entire NFL regarding his teammate Cooper Kupp and his future.

The Los Angeles Rams faced a challenging 2023 NFL season. Despite reaching the Wild Card round, they suffered a defeat against the Detroit Lions, bringing a premature end to their postseason journey and prompting them to regroup swiftly for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

However, there was one thing last year that the Rams should be proud of: finding Puka Nacua. The rookie wide receiver shocked everyone with his skills, and in the absence of Cooper Kupp, he shined as a premier target for Matthew Stafford.

Puka Nacua warns the NFL about Cooper Kupp

Last year, the Rams selected Puka Nacua with the 177th overall pick. As a 5th round selection, not much was expected of him, but he definitely surpassed all expectations.

Cooper Kupp, the team’s WR1, suffered an injury that sidelined him for several weeks. It was during this period that Nacua seized the opportunity to shine in the absence of the starting wide receiver.

After his remarkable debut season, fans began to speculate whether Nacua would be promoted to WR1. However, the former BYU player expressed confidence that Cooper Kupp will return in better shape next season.

“I’ve been training with Coop so it’s been good. He’s on a revenge tour. He’s been able to get a healthy offseason and stuff so he’s back at it,” Nacua said, via Pro Football Talk.

Will the Los Angeles Rams trade Cooper Kupp?

In 2022, Cooper Kupp signed a 3-year, $80 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. After Puka Nacua’s impressive rookie season, fans began to speculate whether the team should stick with him and trade Kupp.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Rams will trade Kupp this offseason. There are no rumors surrounding the 30-year-old wide receiver regarding a potential exit, so it seems like he’ll continue with Los Angeles for at least one more campaign.