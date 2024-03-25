The Kansas City Chiefs can still remember the 2024 Super Bowl like it was yesterday, but they’re already looking forward to a three-peat regardless. That’s why Travis Kelce is not done recruiting talent to Arrowhead.

With Aaron Donald announcing his retirement from the NFL, the veteran tight end took a moment to praise the star defensive lineman. But Kelce also seized the opportunity to leave the Chiefs’ doors open for Donald.

“Shoutout to AD. Unbelievable career,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast. “If you want to win one more Super Bowl, we’ll probably have some availability somewhere in December.”

Donald, 32, won one ring in his 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, when his team took down the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. He’d been linked with retirement ever since, until he finally decided to hang them up this offseason.

Kelce made his thoughts clear just in case Donald changes his mind once the action returns, as many players tend to find a new team with the season already ongoing.

Aaron Donald rules out coming back to the NFL

It remains to be seen whether Donald suddenly feels like coming back to the gridiron, especially when the postseason draws nearer. His presence would definitely boost the Chiefs’ three-peat aspirations even more, but Donald made it clear he doesn’t plan to come out of retirement.

“I’m complete. I’m full,” Donald said in an interview he posted on social media. “I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 games, I just don’t have the urge to want to push myself to do that anymore. I’m just, I’m burned out. The best way to say that is I’m full, I’m complete, I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years… it’s time to move on.”

The Chiefs are looking to further cementing their legacy in the NFL by chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl title, a feat no team has ever accomplished so far. Kansas City isn’t satisfied with being just another dynasty in the league, it wants to be the best to ever do it. So expect the franchise to continue looking for ways to improve ahead of 2024.