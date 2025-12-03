Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the brink of elimination if they don’t respond soon. With a 6-6 record, Mike Tomlin’s team is currently outside the playoff picture and faces a must-win road game against the Baltimore Ravens that could determine the course of the AFC North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2014, when Rodgers started 1-2 with the Packers and everyone wanted to hit the panic button, the quarterback made headlines with his famous “relax” message: “Five letters here just for everybody out there in Packer-land: R-E-L-A-X. Relax. We’re going to be OK.”

Now, the question for Rodgers was whether it’s time to send that kind of message to his teammates in Pittsburgh, considering the margin for error is shrinking for the Steelers.

Advertisement

Can Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs by winning the five games they have left on the schedule. Given that scenario, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need to send any kind of message like the one he delivered in Green Bay.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel like this team has a freak out or a panic that I need to send a message out to the zeitgeist that everyone needs to just relax a little bit. No. We’ve been playing inconsistent football. That’s for sure. We got to play better. I have confidence in the leadership of the team. I have confidence in my guys that we’re going to put a better performance on the field this weekend.”

Advertisement

The Steelers will visit the Ravens in Week 14 and then play against the Dolphins, Lions, and Browns. The final game will be back in Baltimore in a matchup that could determine the AFC North champion.