Aaron Rodgers has a more serious injury than previously thought. A report from Ian Rapoport has provided a surprising update on the quarterback’s situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is set to start today, will do so despite several broken bones in his left wrist, sources say. Rodgers has at least 3 fractures, one of which is a more consequential break that can only happen with significant force. And he’s playing, regardless.”

The Super Bowl champion quarterback may be playing his final season as a professional, and that could be a key factor in Tomlin allowing him to play if the veteran asks for it. Knowing that retirement is near, Rodgers is all in.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury?

Aaron Rodgers’ injury is a fractured left wrist that kept him out of the game against the Chicago Bears. That decision was made by Mike Tomlin because the quarterback confirmed he did not need medical clearance and that he wanted to play.

Tomlin preferred to give him a week of rest to have him ready for a final push in which the Steelers face the Ravens twice to decide the AFC North. Rapoport mentioned that Rodgers’ attitude has been praised in the locker room.

“Aaron Rodgers was already a respected figure in the Pittsburgh locker room. But the way he’s handled his injury has earned him even more respect. Not one, but at least three fractures. But because none are displaced, and because pain tolerance isn’t an issue, he can go.”

