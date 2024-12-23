NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich sends surprising order to Aaron Rodgers after loss vs Rams

The New York Jets‘ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season raised the temperature. The New York Jets’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season raised the temperature. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich made his feelings clear, sending an unintended but direct message to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

When a team enters the final stretch of the regular season with a 4-11 record, including the midseason resignations of a head coach and general manager, accusations begin to fly. In this case, after the loss to the Rams, interim coach Ulbrich sent a message to a key Rodgers teammate, but the words ended up being directed at the 41-year-old quarterback in his role as a passer.

The situation flared up when wide receiver Garrett Wilson told ESPN that he “would like to get involved and make an impact on the game,” implying that the ball Rodgers sends his way comes infrequently. A few days earlier, Jets‘ Wilson had even discussed the issue with receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. In that context, Ulbrich’s words were surprising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulbrich’s order to Aaron Rodgers

Far from disagreeing with Wilson, Ulbrich decided to agree with the Jets receiver. “At the end of the day, we have to find ways to get Garrett (Wilson) the ball more often. He’s one of the best players on our team, if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position”, Ulbrich sentenced to SNY.

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Colts won 28-27.

Advertisement

Ulbrich’s words are an indirect and surprising order to Rodgers to send the ball to Wilson more often. The interim coach decided to take a stand in favor of the wide receiver’s claim, even if it means criticizing the Jets’ star quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers' net worth: How much wealth does the New York Jets quarterback have?

Rodgers’ statements on the future of the Jets

A few hours ago, Rodgers also sent a powerful warning to his teammates and staff at the Jets when he assured that the next two weeks will be fundamental to define the future of the New York franchise. In a moment of strong statements, the veteran star doesn’t choose silence either.

Advertisement

“What you’re focusing on is the most important thing now. That’s not to change the reality of the situation being 4-11, out of the playoffs, going into an unknown offseason, but we’ve got to figure out what it means to be a professional. The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who is ready to get out,” stated Rodgers to the rest of the Jets according to NBC Sports.