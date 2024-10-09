Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to anyone who thinks he is the reason why Jets fired Robert Saleh

Aaron Rodgers spoke about all the criticism against him after the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh.

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season. However, things are totally different after a 2-3 start and owner Woody Johnson firing head coach Robert Saleh.

The loss against the Minnesota Vikings in London has produced chaos for the franchise and, due to the controversial timing, many fans and experts pointed at Rodgers as the cause for such a drastic decision.

Now, in one of the most anticipated statement in the NFL, the quarterback finally explained if he was involved at all. It was a clear message to leave no doubt before a blockbuster matchup on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Did the Jets fire Robert Saleh because of Aaron Rodgers?

That’s the big question which Aaron Rodgers answered during a special interview in The Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback was clear. He had no part in Woody Johnson’s decision.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it. I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false.”

What happened between Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh?

Although TV cameras caught a lot of moments in which Rodgers and Saleh didn’t seem to have a good relationship, Aaron explained that narrative is absolutely incorrect.

“Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that this is a tough business. It’s a really tough business. I love coach Saleh. We have a very solid relationship. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets. I just had a lot of respect for him. Robert is fantastic human being and a great coach.”

