Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets eye alternative target to Cody Bellinger with important obstacle remaining amid NY Yankees rumors

The New York Mets continue to explore ways to upgrade their offense as competition heats up across the market with Cody Bellinger. With the New York Yankees also circling and contract terms still unresolved, one high-profile name remains central to the conversation.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The New York Mets are actively evaluating alternative offensive options as their pursuit of Cody Bellinger remains unresolved, with Austin Hays emerging as a notable fallback target. The situation is further complicated by the presence of the New York Yankees, whose rumored interest adds urgency to the Mets’ efforts to solidify their plans.

According to Jon Heyman on B/R Walk-Off, the length of Bellinger’s next contract remains the primary obstacle keeping a deal from materializing. “They’re currently looking for the years. Bellinger you would think could potentially get a seven-year deal, but he may have to settle for six,” Heyman said, highlighting why negotiations have stalled despite clear interest from multiple teams, including the Yankees.

Heyman added that New York is preparing contingencies if negotiations stall, pointing directly to another bat on the market. “They’re looking at Austin Hays. Bellinger would be the top choice; they just haven’t named the right number of years yet,” Heyman explained, as rumors continue to swirl about the Yankees’ presence.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Mets executive sends clear message to fans as MLB offseason questions grow
MLB

NY Mets executive sends clear message to fans as MLB offseason questions grow

NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies reportedly not among Kazuma Okamoto suitors before posting deadline
MLB

NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies reportedly not among Kazuma Okamoto suitors before posting deadline

NY Mets could poach another player from the NY Yankees target list amid Cody Bellinger’s future rumors
MLB

NY Mets could poach another player from the NY Yankees target list amid Cody Bellinger’s future rumors

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Myles Garrett on Steelers allegedly keeping him away

Better Collective Logo