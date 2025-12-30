NY Mets eye alternative target to Cody Bellinger with important obstacle remaining amid NY Yankees rumors

The New York Mets are actively evaluating alternative offensive options as their pursuit of Cody Bellinger remains unresolved, with Austin Hays emerging as a notable fallback target. The situation is further complicated by the presence of the New York Yankees, whose rumored interest adds urgency to the Mets’ efforts to solidify their plans.

According to Jon Heyman on B/R Walk-Off, the length of Bellinger’s next contract remains the primary obstacle keeping a deal from materializing. “They’re currently looking for the years. Bellinger you would think could potentially get a seven-year deal, but he may have to settle for six,” Heyman said, highlighting why negotiations have stalled despite clear interest from multiple teams, including the Yankees.

Heyman added that New York is preparing contingencies if negotiations stall, pointing directly to another bat on the market. “They’re looking at Austin Hays. Bellinger would be the top choice; they just haven’t named the right number of years yet,” Heyman explained, as rumors continue to swirl about the Yankees’ presence.

Developing story…