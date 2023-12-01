It appears Joe Flacco is seamlessly integrating into the Cleveland Browns. Confirmed as the starter for Week 13, Amari Cooper’s praise for the quarterback has sparked considerable optimism among fans.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, Browns fans were eagerly anticipating Deshaun Watson leading the offense. However, his season-ending injury a few weeks ago triggered the alarms throughout Cleveland.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson immediately took the starting quarterback role with Watson out for the remainder of the season. However, the rookie suffered a concussion in Week 12 and now everything will rely on a veteran player: Joe Flacco.

Amari Cooper has high praises for Joe Flacco, new starting QB of the Browns

Joe Flacco has made a return to the AFC North. Having had a remarkable career with the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback is back in a division he knows inside out, now suiting up for the Browns.

When the team received news of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, they made the decision to sign Flacco as backup for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Unfortunateluy, the rookie hasn’t had the strongest start, currently holding a record of 1-2.

Regrettably, the Thompson-Robinson won’t be available for Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams due to being in concussion protocol. For this reason, Joe Flacco has been named the starter for this crucial matchup against the NFC West team.

Amari Cooper, the star wide receiver of the Browns, has offered a glimmer of hope to the team’s fans. Having practiced with Flacco throughout the entire week, the wideout believes that the veteran quarterback is an ideal fit for their team.

“He throws a very pretty ball,” Cooper said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know if it’s intentional or what, but when he drops back and lets it go, the whole motion is like poetry in motion. It looks good.

“When you’ve been playing a game for almost 20 years, you have so much knowledge,” Cooper added. “That knowledge is power and it just makes things easier out there. So the game is going to be very slow to him, 100%. It’s just better.“

These words definitely give Browns fans high hopes. The team is currently on pace to be in the playoffs as a Wild Card round team. However, if their last games are perfect, they could still aspire to win the AFC North title and avoid this phase.