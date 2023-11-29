The Cleveland Browns are still in the hunt for the AFC North title. The team wants to have a perfect end of the 2023 regular season, and now they are preparing a bold roster move involving Joe Flacco to fight for it.

The Browns have had an incredible year, earning recognition as one of the top teams in the AFC. Their formidable defense has showcased dominance against some of the league’s most formidable offenses.

However, it’s been the offense that faced numerous setbacks this season. Deshaun Watson, their starting quarterback, sustained a season-ending injury a few weeks ago, prompting the team to seek the best replacement to fill the void.

Report: Browns set to use Joe Flacco as starter in Week 13

Cleveland is still aiming to secure the AFC North title. To achieve this, they require a near-perfect end to the season while relying on the Ravens and Steelers to stumble, allowing them to avoid the Wild Card round.

However, making the playoffs via this route wouldn’t be the worst outcome for the Browns. Their last trip to the next phase was in 2020, when they defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card game but ultimately fell to the Chiefs in the Divisional match.

It seems like, even though they don’t get the AFC North title, the Browns will be in the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Unfortunately, they won’t have their starting quarterback available for this big challenge.

Deshaun Watson’s 2023 season came to an abrupt end after suffering a high-ankle sprain and a right shoulder problem a few weeks ago. Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in as his replacement, but the rookie might also be sidelined for their upcoming game.

As per ESPN reports, the rookie quarterback, who has started in three games for the Browns, is currently in concussion protocol. Consequently, the team has promoted Joe Flacco as the new backup, and there’s a possibility the veteran could start in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Flacco, 38, joined the Browns recently due to Watson’s season-ending injuries. He played the 2022 season with the New York Jets, but only started in four games for the AFC East team.

Thompson-Robinson’s rookie season hasn’t been stellar, with a 1-2 record in his three starts. Flacco boasts extensive AFC North experience, having played 11 years with the Ravens. It appears the Browns seek his seasoned expertise to aid their quest for success and a smooth playoff advancement.

How many Super Bowls has Joe Flacco won?

Joe Flacco, the experienced quarterback known for his tenure with the Ravens, notably secured a Super Bowl victory in the XLVII edition. His performance during that championship game was impressive, earning him the title of Super Bowl MVP for his contributions to his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Since that memorable win, Flacco has been a respected figure in the NFL, renowned for his playoff successes and strong performances, even though he hasn’t clinched another Super Bowl victory since that impressive triumph.