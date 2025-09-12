Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm if Xavier Worthy will play against Eagles in Week 2

Andy Reid has given a key update on Xavier Worthy's injury and his chances of playing in the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid made a very surprising statement before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. After his shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy might play in the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

Although the head coach was cautious, mentioning that Worthy participated in a little bit of the team work during practice, he didn’t completely rule him out. “I’ll probably tell you that chances are slim, but there’s still a chance, yeah. He’s doing very well. So, positive. All stuff is positive.”

Patrick Mahomes needs all the help he can get after the loss to the Chargers, considering that Rashee Rice is suspended and the offense looked stagnant at times in Brazil.

Advertisement

Is Xavier Worthy playing for Chiefs against Eagles?

Andy Reid left open the possibility that Xavier Worthy could play against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the collision with Travis Kelce that caused his injury, the wide receiver reportedly chose not to have surgery and might use a brace to take the field.

Who is injured with Chiefs?

Jalen Royals is still injured and won’t play against the Eagles, delivering another tough blow to the wide receiver room. Meanwhile, in the latest injury report, Xavier Worthy is listed as doubtful.

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning to Chiefs before Super Bowl rematch against Jalen Hurts and Eagles

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning to Chiefs before Super Bowl rematch against Jalen Hurts and Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Tyreek Hill could reportedly be traded for a very affordable price
NFL

Tyreek Hill could reportedly be traded for a very affordable price

Chiefs and Steelers eye Tyreek Hill move: what could deter him from leaving the Dolphins?
NFL

Chiefs and Steelers eye Tyreek Hill move: what could deter him from leaving the Dolphins?

Jalen Hurts’ key weapon misses practice and is in jeopardy of missing Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2
NFL

Jalen Hurts’ key weapon misses practice and is in jeopardy of missing Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends direct warning to Giants player who injured him in 2024
NFL

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends direct warning to Giants player who injured him in 2024

Better Collective Logo