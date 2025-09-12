Andy Reid made a very surprising statement before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. After his shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy might play in the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

Although the head coach was cautious, mentioning that Worthy participated in a little bit of the team work during practice, he didn’t completely rule him out. “I’ll probably tell you that chances are slim, but there’s still a chance, yeah. He’s doing very well. So, positive. All stuff is positive.”

Patrick Mahomes needs all the help he can get after the loss to the Chargers, considering that Rashee Rice is suspended and the offense looked stagnant at times in Brazil.

Is Xavier Worthy playing for Chiefs against Eagles?

Andy Reid left open the possibility that Xavier Worthy could play against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the collision with Travis Kelce that caused his injury, the wide receiver reportedly chose not to have surgery and might use a brace to take the field.

Who is injured with Chiefs?

Jalen Royals is still injured and won’t play against the Eagles, delivering another tough blow to the wide receiver room. Meanwhile, in the latest injury report, Xavier Worthy is listed as doubtful.

