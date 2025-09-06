Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid reveals if Xavier Worthy is out for the season with Chiefs after shoulder injury during game against Chargers

Andy Reid spoke about Xavier Worthy's injury after a collision with Travis Kelce in the game between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a painful 27-21 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Despite a big night for Patrick Mahomes, with 315 total yards and 2 touchdowns, the quarterback’s effort wasn’t enough.

The Chiefs showed several of the same mistakes that led them to fall in the past Super Bowl with the Eagles. Lack of communication on defense, too many penalties, and, above all, the offensive line couldn’t protect Mahomes.

As if that weren’t enough, injuries returned as well. Just like in 2024. During the first offensive series of the game, Travis Kelce collided at high speed with Xavier Worthy, knocking the wide receiver out of the game.

What was Xavier Worthy’s injury?

Andy Reid confirmed that Xavier Worthy suffered a right shoulder injury after colliding with Travis Kelce while running a route at the start of the game against the Chargers in Brazil. “Xavier Worthy hurt his shoulder early in the game. We’ll know once we get back and do an MRI.”

Is Xaver Worthy out for the season?

Xavier Worthy could miss several weeks with the Chiefs, and it’s still not officially known if it will be for the rest of the season. Last year, Hollywood Brown also suffered a shoulder injury and was out for four months.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
